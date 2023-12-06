Thunderbird Partners LLP Buys 16,990 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 5.5% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $853,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,817. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $82.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

