S&T Bank PA Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&T Bank PA lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $136,832,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.67. 155,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

