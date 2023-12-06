S&T Bank PA Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

S&T Bank PA reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 718,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

