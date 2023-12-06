Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 2,738,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

