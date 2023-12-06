Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 260,247 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,247 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Capital One Financial worth $1,042,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,238. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

