Meridian Management Co. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 1,141,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,478. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

