Caption Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706,291 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cantaloupe worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,750 shares of company stock worth $161,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 16,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $533.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

