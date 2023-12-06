Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,499,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,848 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 3.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,518,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 493,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

