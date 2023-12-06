Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CSLM Acquisition worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 37.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 365,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 367,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSLM remained flat at $10.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,220. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.