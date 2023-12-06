Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. ESH Acquisition comprises about 1.7% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

ESHAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,048. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

