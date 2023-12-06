Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 236,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 accounts for 2.7% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $255,000.

ALCYU traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

