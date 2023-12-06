Cohanzick Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the quarter. SDCL EDGE Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,865. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

