Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CITE stock remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

