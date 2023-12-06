Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the quarter. Generation Asia I Acquisition makes up about 2.2% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

GAQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

