Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) is Cohanzick Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cohanzick Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,862 shares during the quarter. Perception Capital Corp. III comprises 3.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.05% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 1,043,429 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 782,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $6,469,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 615,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 231,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,425. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

