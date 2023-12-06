Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I comprises approximately 2.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 2.77% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBMC. Chanos & Co LP bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.