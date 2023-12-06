Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the period. Mars Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Mars Acquisition were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mars Acquisition alerts:

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mars Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 4,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mars Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mars Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.