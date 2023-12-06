IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IEX traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,505. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.54.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

