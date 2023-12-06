International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 170.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 134,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $4,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 37,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

