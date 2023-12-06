Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 199,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.