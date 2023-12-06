AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $21,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,002. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.78 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

