Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 9,306 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 48,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.9 %

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

