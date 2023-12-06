Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 18,534 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.99% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

MD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 48,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,121. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

