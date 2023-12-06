Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.95% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $995,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,988. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

