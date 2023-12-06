Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 9,010 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 12,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

