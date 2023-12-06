Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 91,579 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.14% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 3.4 %
FLWS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
