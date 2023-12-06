Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.17% of Herbalife worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Herbalife Trading Up 5.5 %

Herbalife stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 162,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,337. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.