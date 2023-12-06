Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 124,584 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,584 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NSIT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

