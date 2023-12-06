Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 2,861 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.19% of Aspen Technology worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $196.02. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.