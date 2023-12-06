Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 20,303 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AZZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

