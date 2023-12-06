Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,700 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,985,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,412,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 33,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,989. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

