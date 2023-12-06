Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 81,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

