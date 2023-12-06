Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 10,002 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.69% of Wabash National worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 23,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

