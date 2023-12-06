Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Merus worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merus by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Merus by 3,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,095. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.