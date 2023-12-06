26,000 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,345. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. 18,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

