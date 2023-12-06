Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,857,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.20. 15,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,794. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.70 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average of $199.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

