Bellevue Group AG Has $4.23 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Seagen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.99. 145,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.09 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

