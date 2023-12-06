Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stake Lessened by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 17,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.