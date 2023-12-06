Certified Advisory Corp Has $738,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 146,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,050. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

