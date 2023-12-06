Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,167 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,984. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.