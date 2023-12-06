Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.63 on Wednesday. 339,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,669. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.