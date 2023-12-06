Bellevue Group AG Sells 508,565 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,565 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of American Well worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 22,209,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 1,319,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 112,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,892 shares of company stock worth $232,902. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 88,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,563. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

