Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $210.38. 29,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

