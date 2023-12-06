Certified Advisory Corp Sells 464 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,003,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $85.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

