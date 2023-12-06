Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,310 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,673. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.