Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 439,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 5,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,997. The firm has a market cap of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

