Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 276,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EEMV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 275,163 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

