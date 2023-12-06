Petix & Botte Co Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $11,471,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 308,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,957,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,044,000 after acquiring an additional 458,221 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.
Shares of O traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. 3,435,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
