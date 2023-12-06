Petix & Botte Co Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 108,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,509. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

