MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 15,678 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $27,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,202. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

